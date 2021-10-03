AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 475.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $298.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.48.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

