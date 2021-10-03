AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 644.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,846 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

