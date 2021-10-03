AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,673 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 865,580 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 64.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,776,812 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after buying an additional 1,090,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 66.7% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 46,708 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.99 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

