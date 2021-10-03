AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1,148.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,993 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Encompass Health worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $377,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

EHC opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

