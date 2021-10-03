AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 357.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.23.

Shares of FB opened at $343.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.54 and its 200 day moving average is $336.48. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total transaction of $87,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506,715 shares of company stock worth $904,756,660 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

