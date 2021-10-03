AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $2,520,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,157,000 after buying an additional 128,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

NYSE:MMM opened at $176.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.50 and a 200-day moving average of $196.16. The company has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

