AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,071 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $8,692,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.