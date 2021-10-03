AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,162 shares of company stock worth $38,559,889 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $74.42 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $77.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

