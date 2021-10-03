AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $287.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.65, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.94. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.65.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,137 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

