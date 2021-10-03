AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,587 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,006,000 after purchasing an additional 220,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,895,000 after acquiring an additional 364,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,638,000 after acquiring an additional 263,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,093,000 after acquiring an additional 427,966 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $78.31 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $82.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

