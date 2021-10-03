AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,609 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,691 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.74 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

