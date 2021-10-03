AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,297 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 22.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $960,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2,495.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,744,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $662.06 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.03 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $697.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.95.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

