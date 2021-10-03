AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 59,446 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Schneider National worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

