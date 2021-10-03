AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,484 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $279.48 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $183.41 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.91.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.