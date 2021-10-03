AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,252.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,835 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 149.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

