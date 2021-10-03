AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 61,249 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $55.88 on Friday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.