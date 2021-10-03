AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,611 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $175.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.05 and a 200 day moving average of $169.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

