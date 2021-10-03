AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 106,860 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,860 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $76.65. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

