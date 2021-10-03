AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,825 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in CME Group by 76.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 380,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,980,000 after purchasing an additional 164,389 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 43.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.31.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $196.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.67. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.