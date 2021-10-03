Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Holdings Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,175 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATUS. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

