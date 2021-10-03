Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Update

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALMFF shares. lowered Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Altium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALMFF opened at $25.12 on Friday. Altium has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

