AMATEN (AMA) Price Reaches $0.22

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AMATEN has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $2,288.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.95 or 0.08876809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00288594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00114856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

