Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,158.05.

AMZN opened at $3,283.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,390.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,361.93. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

