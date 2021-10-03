Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Short Interest Update

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the August 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,404,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AZFL opened at $0.00 on Friday. Amazonas Florestal has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Amazonas Florestal

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. engages in timber activities. It operates in Brazil forest. The company was founded on December 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

