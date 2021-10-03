Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Short Interest Update

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the August 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,404,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AZFL opened at $0.00 on Friday. Amazonas Florestal has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Amazonas Florestal
Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazonas Florestal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazonas Florestal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.