American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,876 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $31,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.99.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.38 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.