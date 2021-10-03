American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 91.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in American Express by 7.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 6.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $173.94 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average of $160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

