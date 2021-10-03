American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 30.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,566 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 10.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

