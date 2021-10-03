American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,249 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $48,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 19,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $266.61 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

