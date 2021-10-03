Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,309 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Americold Realty Trust worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after buying an additional 3,501,700 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,081,000 after buying an additional 1,682,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,697 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,906,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,707,000 after purchasing an additional 873,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 340.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,913,000 after purchasing an additional 802,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD opened at $29.14 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -112.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLD. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.