AMLT (AMLT) Price Reaches $0.0304 on Top Exchanges

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. AMLT has a market cap of $8.87 million and $165,912.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,821.08 or 0.45463946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00118418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.85 or 0.00226781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

About AMLT

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

