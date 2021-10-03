Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 512,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,057,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,215,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 96,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $77.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

