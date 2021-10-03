Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Lessened by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,079,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,433 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 1.6% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Analog Devices worth $1,391,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,983. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

