Analysts Anticipate Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) will post sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $70,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year sales of $780,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 2,071.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 1,123,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clene by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Clene by 175.0% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clene by 82.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 182,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at $3,132,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $410.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.02. Clene has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

