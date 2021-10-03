Analysts Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.85. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 21,648 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,899.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 103,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.