Analysts Anticipate electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will post $1.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $1.65 million. electroCore posted sales of $1.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year sales of $5.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 million to $5.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.41 million, with estimates ranging from $10.31 million to $10.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

ECOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,950,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in electroCore in the second quarter worth approximately $5,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in electroCore by 36.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in electroCore in the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

