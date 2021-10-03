Analysts Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to post sales of $66.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.52 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $267.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.15 million to $278.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $397.59 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

MP stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.95 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,092 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

