Analysts Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.48 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post sales of $16.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.45 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $14.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $65.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.24 billion to $65.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $71.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.65 billion to $72.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

