Analysts Anticipate SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Brokerages expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.07 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.