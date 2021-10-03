Analysts Anticipate SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.07 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

