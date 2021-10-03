Analysts Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $799.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post $799.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $825.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $773.70 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $918.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

SCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

SCI opened at $60.75 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at $73,501,560.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

