Analysts Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will post sales of $77.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $77.80 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $48.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $274.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $275.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $309.70 million, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $315.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%.

TH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TH opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $402.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.05.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.