Analysts Anticipate uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will post sales of $19.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.50 million. uCloudlink Group reported sales of $18.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year sales of $76.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.63 million to $77.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $107.71 million, with estimates ranging from $91.98 million to $123.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million.

uCloudlink Group stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.52. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

