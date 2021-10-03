Analysts Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Million

Brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post sales of $4.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $3.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $23.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.80 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

VYNE stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

