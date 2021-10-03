Analysts Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.28. Atlas posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Atlas in the 1st quarter worth about $4,044,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,898 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. 1,037,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

