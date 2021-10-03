Analysts Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Avient posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. 427,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avient in the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 15.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 18.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

