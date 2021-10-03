Analysts Expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Billion

Analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to report $5.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.34 billion. Braskem posted sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year sales of $19.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $17.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

BAK stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Braskem has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Braskem by 27.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 6.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the second quarter worth about $1,287,000.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

