Analysts Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

NYSE CADE opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

