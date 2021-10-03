Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post $15.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.90 million and the highest is $16.60 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $16.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $62.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.70 million to $67.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.35 million, with estimates ranging from $59.80 million to $60.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 478,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,047,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZWI stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $148.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

