Analysts Expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.69. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,687,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

