Analysts Expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce sales of $630,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $250,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $31.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $32.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 20.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.