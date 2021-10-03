Analysts Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $466.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to announce sales of $466.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.00 million and the lowest is $466.20 million. McAfee posted sales of $728.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McAfee presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock worth $351,016,007 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in McAfee by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of McAfee by 158.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

McAfee stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of -64.94. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

